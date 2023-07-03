Man starts locking girlfriend in his house at night, 'for her own good.' AITA?

'AITAH for “locking” my gf inside for her own good'

ThrowRAlying

(22M) So my gf (21F) has a bit of wanderlust. I’m almost positive she has some form of ADHD because she is incredibly forgetful and at times careless.

She’ll do things like leave her purses, books, phone, and at times keys in the car. Boil an egg on the stove and only remember once the water has completely evaporated and is burning, as well as other appliance related problems.

She always talks about how she’ll get around to getting diagnosed and medicated but never does. Apparently she’s been like this her whole life.

Anyway, we recently moved in together( a house that belonged to my grandmother but we both pay utilities/tax/bills) and it’s been great honestly except for these little problems.