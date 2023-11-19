Woman's fiancé demands she get plastic surgery if she wants to marry; she complies. + UPDATE

First off, I kind of had to give an ultimatum to get engaged, to which he responded he has not proposed all this time bc of something in my looks that he’s not attracted to. He asked me to get a specific plastic surgery to correct this issue and that he would pay for it, and only then he’s willing to get engaged. So, I went ahead and got the surgery 🤡

Anyway, we get engaged and I can still tell he’s not that attracted to me bc the surgery didn’t really make a big difference . Doesn’t compliment me, doesn’t really touch me or initiate things with me. He doesn’t complain or bash my looks but doesn’t rave about it either.