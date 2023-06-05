Man bails on GF's important award ceremony to get cat's ashes from ex. AITA?

One woman was beyond nervous and excited when she was told she would be given a very coveted award. Then, on the day of her ceremony, her boyfriend told her he would not be attending. He simply said he had to go pick up his cat's ashes from his ex-wife, hopped on a plane, and left. Now she is questioning what the real reason was for is abrupt departure.
We've been friends for over 12 years now. He was divorced 5 years ago and his ex was a very toxic person, very abusive to him and cruel to his family and friends.
She ended up taking the cat and the dog that they had adopted while being together saying that he worked too much and she stayed at home so they would be more comfortable living with someone in their house. She moved across the country and they had been no contact since. We started dating 2 years ago.