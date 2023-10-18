Man at odds with SAHM wife who is allegedly 'taking all his money.' AITA?

When this man is concerned about sharing property with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for replacing any property of mine that my wife lends out or gives away from our travel savings?"

I love my wife very much ur we are from two different cultures. In hers, if a person needs something that you have, you give it to them. I mine if you need something you get a job, get paid, and buy what you need.

While I earn most of our income, my wife runs a dayhome, takes care of our kids, and the house. We take our money and pay our bills, put some away for emergencies, our retirement, kids education, etc. We also keep an account for traveling to visit her family or paying for her mom and dad to visit us.