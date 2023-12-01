Man paints curse word on the wall of friend's new house. AITA?

He said that I needed to apologize. I said that him wanting me to apologize was in no way the same as me needing to apologize. He said that I could not come back until I did. No problem for me. I was helping him for free on my weeks off from work.

He called me two days later and asked if I was coming to finish painting since I would be away at work for three weeks. I said I wasn't ready to apologize yet and maybe I would when I got back. I probably won't.

Now she is telling everyone that I'm a bad person for leaving a job half finished. I tell everyone who asks that I was working for free and that they told me not to come back.