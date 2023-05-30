Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man pays 90% of bills; GF wants him to do 50% of chores; he says no housework. UPDATED

Man pays 90% of bills; GF wants him to do 50% of chores; he says no housework. UPDATED

Amy Goldberg
May 30, 2023 | 7:42 PM
ADVERTISING

'My (32M) girlfriend (29F) is upset with me because I don't do 50% of the house work. How do we find a reasonable compromise?'

When we first met she made it fairly clear that she expected me, as a man, to be a provider and as we continued dating for a while, her expectations were in line with me assuming a very traditional gender role. I was fine with this. I've built a fairly successful career and pay roughly 90% of our combined communal bills on a 320k salary while she makes 40k.

I do all the maintenance for our cars, the boat, and all the yard work. It's been about 2 years of living together and up until now I felt things were going well.

She has recently started complaining that i'm not carrying my weight around the house. I don't do any of the cooking, do very little of the cleaning, and don't do the laundry. I felt our division of labor was fairly well established - I do all the traditional male work and pay the bills and she maintains the homestead.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content