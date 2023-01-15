Man pissed there's no food at home; says GF should have 'told him to buy food.'

I (F24) have been living with my bf (M26) for 6 months. I work full time, my bf doesn’t.
Issue: Since we’ve started living together, I’ve done 90% of the chores. I have complained to my bf a few times, telling him I would really appreciate if he could help me and that I would like to come back from work to a clean house.
My bf has always been willing to help, the issue is that he wants me to tell him whenever I want him to do something. Aka, he wants me to tell him when I want him to cook, clean ect…
A few weeks ago, I started cleaning our apartment on the weekend. I was pretty pissed as I had a very long and stressful week at work. During the week, a pile of dirty clothes had pilled up and a bunch of dirty dishes was in the kitchen. I was pissed that my bf stays at home all day and didn’t clean neither the dishes nor the dirty clothes.