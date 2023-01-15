Man pissed there's no food at home; says GF should have 'told him to buy food.'

AITA for refusing to tell my bf whenever something has to be done in the house

I (F24) have been living with my bf (M26) for 6 months. I work full time, my bf doesn’t.

Issue: Since we’ve started living together, I’ve done 90% of the chores. I have complained to my bf a few times, telling him I would really appreciate if he could help me and that I would like to come back from work to a clean house.

My bf has always been willing to help, the issue is that he wants me to tell him whenever I want him to do something. Aka, he wants me to tell him when I want him to cook, clean ect…