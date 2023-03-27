Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man proposes to his ex's sibling at her birthday party. AITA? Updated!

Man proposes to his ex's sibling at her birthday party. AITA? Updated!

Amanda Hurley
Mar 27, 2023 | 3:48 PM
ADVERTISING

Proposal Faux Pas Ruins Birthday and Relationship.

Not only were they dating their own sister's ex, BUT he proposed at the family party meant to celebrate her birthday.

AITA For Saying Yes to My Boyfriend's Proposal?

Ab-Normal-Opinion

Hi. Sorry, I usually just read through this sub, but this happened and I've been wondering if I'm the asshole, so I decided to ask.

So, basically, I'm 24NB. My boyfriend (Fiance?) is 25M. My sister is 26F, and I don't know the ages of most of her friends, but roughly the same age.

Now, my sister and my boyfriend/fiance do not get along well. I don't really know what happened. I think my sister is just upset because she has issues with commitment, and she dated him at their high school (I went to a different high school), and then cheated him, and is upset he broke up with her. I met him in college, and didn't know it was him.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content