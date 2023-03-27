Man proposes to his ex's sibling at her birthday party. AITA? Updated!

Proposal Faux Pas Ruins Birthday and Relationship.

Not only were they dating their own sister's ex, BUT he proposed at the family party meant to celebrate her birthday.

AITA For Saying Yes to My Boyfriend's Proposal?

Ab-Normal-Opinion

Hi. Sorry, I usually just read through this sub, but this happened and I've been wondering if I'm the asshole, so I decided to ask.

So, basically, I'm 24NB. My boyfriend (Fiance?) is 25M. My sister is 26F, and I don't know the ages of most of her friends, but roughly the same age.