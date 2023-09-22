Man 'REALLY DOESN'T' want to spend time with pregnant wife. AITA?

I told C about a session they want to run next Sunday in person and she got sad. When I asked why C said “It’s going to be our first weekend together at our new house and I wanted to spend our day off there with you.”

But we’re moving this weekend and will have been there a week already doing the same nothing we do every day off anyways.

She’s not manipulative just bad at hiding her emotions so I always feel very guilty and offer to cancel or reschedule and normally end up doing so to keep her happy. This time I’m stuck between messing up 6 other peoples plans or doing what C wants me to want to do.