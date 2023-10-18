Man refuses to 'compromise entire personality' for cousin's wedding. AITA?

When this man is torn about his cousin's wedding, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for not going to my cousins wedding because I don't want to change who I am ?"

FOR CONTEXT : I am a 20 year old male who often wears makeup , and has a more feminine style .

The wedding is this weekend , and I've been told to "not do too much" . Really , I'm being told to present myself as more masculine . No makeup , and a typical suit and tie ... I haven't put that sort of attire on since being forced to in high school .

Yesterday when asked what I was wearing , I was told I need to "pick something that isn't going to frustrate my cousin" which made me feel like I'm not being invited to come as my authentic self . My response was "If I have to water myself down , then I don't know if I'm comfortable going at all" and that's the truth .