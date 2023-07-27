Man refuses to cook for wife after she 'destroys' his meal-prep plan. AITA?

This is what set me off, when my wife gets home I ask her what's up and and she admits to eating the meals. I tell her that I had portioned out food for an entire day and and she ate all of it in a single night.

She said it was my fault as I didn't make anything for her and our kid to eat and I just left the meal prepped things, so they had to eat those. We got into an argument and she told me I was being selfish.

So now I decided that if I'm selfish for expecting her to feed herself for one night, I would just not cook anymore as I'm doing a lot of work for a selfish person.