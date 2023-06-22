Man refuses to donate his late daughter's bday presents to his 'greedy' sister. AITA?

When this father is confused about how to parent, he asks Reddit:
I (m41) am a single dad to my daughter (14). Her mom couldn't care less about our daughter so it's always been my daughter and I.
Almost 2 years ago my daughter got diagnosed with cancer at first it was Leukima but it eventually spread to her brain. Watching her go through this made me realize how strong and tough my girl is.
On the 9th my daughter unexpectedly got admitted to the hospital. Her birthday was the next day and she told me she wanted to wait until she got home to open presents and celebrate her birthday. So she and I ended up eating cake and watching movies in her hospital room for her bday. After that Her health declined pretty rapidly A week later (the 17th) she passed away.
I had all her presents ready in the recliner she always sits in for when she came home. Well that never happened so they have been just sitting there. The family had also brought over gifts for her mostly simple things they knew she would like clothes, blankets, water bottles, etc. I got her an Ipad as well as a few small things.
This morning my mom, dad, and sister came over to my house for the first time since she passed. We were going to make a picture board and slide show for her funeral. After we started working on both my sister noticed the presents and asked if my daughter ever opened them. I explained she wanted to wait until she got home to celebrate/open presents. And I haven't felt right moving them yet.
My Sister and mom said we should just give them to my sister’s twin daughters who are turning 13 in about 2 weeks. I said I wouldn't feel comfortable knowing my nieces our using gifts meant for my daughter.
And if I was to do anything with the gifts I would donate the ones I can to the children's hospital. My mom and sister argued that it's right to keep the gifts in the family rather than going to complete strangers and I'm just being a selfish AH. AITA?
rikermaneuer writes:
NTA. Let me make myself perfectly clear. You are not going to make me feel bad about how I choose to grieve my daughter's death. If donating these things in her honor helps me, then that is what I am going to do.
The fact that you would attempt to make me feel bad right now...like I would be a bad person for donating these things instead of gifting them to your daughters who are still on this earth with you, while mine is gone forever disgusts me.
I can honestly say I have never been more disappointed in any human being than I am right now in the two of you. And frankly, I don't want to see or hear from either of you for a while. You both need to get the hell away from me before I say something I can never take back.
hellxpd8 writes:
NTA. OP, I am so sorry for your loss. May your daughter rest in peace and paradise. You have every right to decide what do you with your daughters belongings, including the presents she hadn't opened that were meant for her, and decide when to do it. Go through this grieving process as healthily as you can, seek help when you need to, and don't let anyone invalidate your thoughts and emotions.
apprehensivead7 writes:
I’m so sorry for your loss. Sounds like you and your daughter had a beautiful relationship and she is lucky to have a father like you. You are NTA. Please do as you see fit with those presents that belong to your daughter and no one else.
I suggest you tell your sister and mom that you will not be giving the presents to your nieces and nephews, with no further discussion on the topic, and that you need some space. Grieve in your own way, and please speak to a therapist or grief counsellor if and when you are ready.
Im sure you are changed forever. But time is the greatest warrior, and I only hope that over time your pain gets easier to bear. All the best my friend.