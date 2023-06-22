Man refuses to donate his late daughter's bday presents to his 'greedy' sister. AITA?

When this father is confused about how to parent, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for not wanting to “keep gifts in the family” that were presents for my daughter?'

I (m41) am a single dad to my daughter (14). Her mom couldn't care less about our daughter so it's always been my daughter and I.

Almost 2 years ago my daughter got diagnosed with cancer at first it was Leukima but it eventually spread to her brain. Watching her go through this made me realize how strong and tough my girl is.

On the 9th my daughter unexpectedly got admitted to the hospital. Her birthday was the next day and she told me she wanted to wait until she got home to open presents and celebrate her birthday. So she and I ended up eating cake and watching movies in her hospital room for her bday. After that Her health declined pretty rapidly A week later (the 17th) she passed away.