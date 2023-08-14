Man refuses to go on vacation with 'overweight' MIL. AITA?

This would turn into huge arguments, even with her husband and she would not improve her lifestyle and keep eating things. She always requires one person to be with her for 'support' and to get in and out of cars and such.

Fast forward to yesterday when we had already reached the hotel and somehow while getting into their cab, she fell down on her bum and broke her hip. Rushed her to the nearest clinic to get first aid and some emergency scans which proved that she indeed broke her hip.

Getting her into the ambulance was itself difficult as it took 4 people just to lift her from the ground and on to the stretcher. We couldn't get anything more than first aid at that place since it was just a small village and she needed immediate care for the broken bone.