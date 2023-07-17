Man tells pregnant wife household chores are still her job, Reddit lays into him. CONCLUDED

I provide for us financially, and I believe that should be enough. The baby would be more affected by growing up in a poverty-stricken home, right? I think it's fair for her to handle most of the chores since she's not working, and she's not physically incapable of doing them.

I understand she may need naps or breaks due to pregnancy discomfort, but not doing ANY chores AT ALL seems excessive.

We had a huge fight the other day when she asked me to do the laundry. I was tired after work and told her it was her responsibility if she wanted it done that night. I explained that I would be willing to help on weekends, but it's not my agreed-upon role.