Man refuses to spend holidays with pregnant wife's parents. AITA?

Talk to her doctor about the safest way to do it or try to find a way to bring her family to you. There's a way to make this work for you both if you just approach the problem as something to compromise through.

And feeling like you want to cancel Christmas if you don't get what you want is very childish. She already has one kid and another on the way, don't become her third.

gadgetgirl writes:

YTA It’s clear that this isn’t about her safety as much as you are proud of yourself for coming up with a plausible reason to not have to spend Christmas with her family. Except you don’t have a doctor backing you up.