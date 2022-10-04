Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man regrets telling his 'stinky' girlfriend not to worry about her hygiene.

Man regrets telling his 'stinky' girlfriend not to worry about her hygiene.

Sally Ann Hall
Oct 4, 2022 | 5:24 PM
ADVERTISING

Finding the right someone is hard enough, but making sure that your lives are compatible is a whole added complication. So what do you do when you're really into someone... that you can't stand smelling?

When a young man found himself in a sticky situation that only seemed to get worse, he (u/hiti72) came to Reddit for advice (or perhaps just to vent). He realized that by being the nice guy, he majorly f*cked up. Here is his full story:

TIFU (Today I f*cked up) by telling my zookeeper girlfriend not to worry so much about her hygiene...

I (25M) have been dating this woman (22f) for a few months now, and honestly we get along really well. About a month ago, I met her for dinner one night at a semi-fancy restaurant around 6pm. She arrived a little bit late, and was really apologetic saying "Oh gosh sorry, I probably smell so funky right now, I tried by best to wash and scrub but I know it wasn't enough."

She was pretty stinky. She works as an animal caretaker at the zoo and had to stay late that night, so I understood. That night was the first night I really noticed her stinking of animals.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content