Man regrets telling his 'stinky' girlfriend not to worry about her hygiene.

Finding the right someone is hard enough, but making sure that your lives are compatible is a whole added complication. So what do you do when you're really into someone... that you can't stand smelling?

When a young man found himself in a sticky situation that only seemed to get worse, he (u/hiti72) came to Reddit for advice (or perhaps just to vent). He realized that by being the nice guy, he majorly f*cked up. Here is his full story:

TIFU (Today I f*cked up) by telling my zookeeper girlfriend not to worry so much about her hygiene...

I (25M) have been dating this woman (22f) for a few months now, and honestly we get along really well. About a month ago, I met her for dinner one night at a semi-fancy restaurant around 6pm. She arrived a little bit late, and was really apologetic saying "Oh gosh sorry, I probably smell so funky right now, I tried by best to wash and scrub but I know it wasn't enough."