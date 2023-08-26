Man asks if he's wrong to reject the 'creepy' neighbor his wife likes. UPDATED 3X.

The next morning (yesterday), Alice and I were rushing to get to camp and work. Emily popped out from nowhere and started telling me how her driveway was being resurfaced, and she needed somewhere to put her car for the next few days.

She asked if she could place it on our driveway, and I agreed (as Alice and I were in a rush, and because she dropped off food the previous night). As I was driving away, I was mentally kicking myself, as now she’d have a reason to hang around our house.

Later that day, I was home doing some chores in our garage when Emily pulled up in her car, mentioning again how her driveway was being resurfaced. I could see that it was indeed the case.