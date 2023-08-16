Man resents wife's weight gain. Says, 'I just want her to function.' AITA?

When this husband feels guilty about his reaction to his wife's body, he asks Reddit:

'Am I wrong for resenting my wife's weight gain?'

Me and wife weren't althetes or anything when we met. We were both average and at a healthy weight. We both gained some weight overtime. I eventually started trying to take care of myself.

I got back to my high school weight and am fit now. I lift weights, etc.. My wife went the opposite way and just kept gaining and gaining weight. Multiple things are contributing to my resentment.

1.) She's to the point where she can't manage the be out and about throughout the day for long. She's maybe good to be up and about for half an hour before she can't continue. A good example is our upcoming vacation. She's not gonna be able to walk and explore all day.