Man 'sad' GF didn't praise him for making boxed mac and cheese; GF gets good advice.

'AITA for not praising my boyfriend’s cooking efforts when he made boxed mac and cheese?'

My bf (33,M) and I (36,F) and I have been dating for nine months now. He doesn’t know how to cook, and this is the cause of tension between us.

When he eats alone it is usually a mix of instant ramen/ready to heat frozen meals/cereals/and portioned meals his mother gives him. I don’t eat meat and can’t eat many of these and a few months into the relationship it became clear he can’t prepare food for us both.

I asked him why he doesn’t cook and he said it’s a mix of ‘not needing to’ and ‘being scared of it’. He said he doesn’t like how cooking has lots of elements that need to come together at different times and finds it stressful.