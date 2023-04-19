Man says GF is too strict about hygiene, Reddit warns 'No, you're nasty.' Updated

We all skip a shower now and then.

But this is much different. One man took to the forums to get some advice after his girlfriend stopped washing his undergarments for him. He felt she was being unreasonable as his mom had never complained about doing his laundry. As it turns out, this 32-year-old man just needed a good old fashioned internet shaming.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to continue doing my laundry if she wants me to buy groceries.

aitaundie

My gf (28F) and I (32M) have been living together for 4 years now. She works from home most of the time but sometimes does go into the office. I go to my office every day.