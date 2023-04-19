Man says GF is too strict about hygiene, Reddit warns 'No, you're nasty.' Updated

But this is much different. One man took to the forums to get some advice after his girlfriend stopped washing his undergarments for him. He felt she was being unreasonable as his mom had never complained about doing his laundry. As it turns out, this 32-year-old man just needed a good old fashioned internet shaming.
My gf (28F) and I (32M) have been living together for 4 years now. She works from home most of the time but sometimes does go into the office. I go to my office every day.
My girlfriend has always done our laundry together and never had a problem with it for all these years. Since she works from home, she takes care of a lot of the house work but I do help out where I can when I get back from work. Although she often refuses my offers with reasons like I should wash my hands better. I do wash my hands though.