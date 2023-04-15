Man tries to hide unemployment from wife, she thinks he's cheating. AITA? UPDATED

No one wants to disappoint their partner.

But hiding problems from the person you love almost always creates even more issues. One man reached out to Reddit to ask for advice after he was let go from his job. He didn't know how to tell his wife. He continued to pretend to go to work but when you share a life with someone, you know when something is amiss. Without the information that she would have needed to know how to help him, she suspected the worst.

I (37M) losr my job 2 weeks ago and I still haven't told my wife. I think she suspects I am having an affair.

throwRAjobless12

First of all no I am not having an affair. I love my wife (35F) and I will not do something so vile like that. My wife and I have been married for 8 years now. Together we have a 4 year old daughter and a newborn son of 10 months old.