Man tries to hide unemployment from wife, she thinks he's cheating. AITA? UPDATED

But hiding problems from the person you love almost always creates even more issues. One man reached out to Reddit to ask for advice after he was let go from his job. He didn't know how to tell his wife. He continued to pretend to go to work but when you share a life with someone, you know when something is amiss. Without the information that she would have needed to know how to help him, she suspected the worst.
First of all no I am not having an affair. I love my wife (35F) and I will not do something so vile like that. My wife and I have been married for 8 years now. Together we have a 4 year old daughter and a newborn son of 10 months old.
Recently the company I used to work for suffered a huge loss so they had to lay off a lot of the employees. I was shocked. I didn't tell my wife about it. I am in a lot of stress with no job and 2 kids in this economy would be difficult.