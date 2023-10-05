Man secretly trains clumsy GF to be an Olympic-level catcher.

"I have been secretly training my girlfriend"

outrunning_time

I have been secretly honing my girlfriends ability to catch things. She was absolutely horrible at catching things, and she has told me she is mildly insecure about it. She has many insecurities that I do my best to comfort and help her with. But this, well t his is something I can definitely help her with. So I commited.

Over the past 9 months, I have been throwing things to her, more and more each passing day. At the start, she would always drop it and we would laugh it off and tease each other. But slowly, slowly she was getting better.