Man shocked when he finds out wife 'sabotaged' his relationship with his ex to date him.

It was really freaking weird and I confronted her. She confessed to everything but kind of blew it off, like “Oh well I had such a big crush on you, I did what I had to do. And it worked out, didnt it?”

I admit, the way she blew it off was so strange to me. I told her I dont know who she is anymore. She got upset at me and said “So you value a 5 month relationship over your wife?” and said that we were “meant to be.” I got really upset and called her crazy, which led to her crying in our room and refusing to come out.

I dont know what to think. My friend is telling me to just let it go, that if anything its a cute story to tell the grandkids one day.