Man snoops through GF's phone discovering she's going to leave him because of his ex.

Dating is hard. Finding someone you're attracted to, connect with, and treat you well is easier said than done. The important part is to know your value and know that you deserve to be loved regardless of who you are.
He writes:
I’ve been dating way out of my league for the past months. My girlfriend is gorgeous, popular, intelligent, well-educated, and comes from a wealthy family. I’m average-looking, a college dropout, and don’t make much money, and I’ve always wondered what she saw in me. I feel like people are always staring at us and thinking, how could someone like me be with a woman like her?
Our relationship has been great; we even talked about moving in together shortly. But she has been cold and distant for the past few days, ever since we ran into my ex on the street. My ex was nice but not as beautiful or stylish as my girlfriend.