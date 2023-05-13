Man tells GF she is 'less popular,' she says 'adults don't count friends.' AITA?

AITA for “making fun” of my girlfriends lack of friends?

Ok_Construction_6115

I (25M) love my girlfriend (24F). She is chill, funny, and kind. Recently we got into a bit of a heated discussion because of something I pointed out.

When I first met her, I realized she wasn’t very social. She likes alone time, to spend nights alone (I understand because she does work a lot) , and isn't very outgoing. She’s not anti social though, just a bit reserved.

But she doesn’t really have a big friend group. Myself on the other hand, I have about 25 friends. 10 very close friends. She only has two girl friends and the three of them only hang out like every other week.