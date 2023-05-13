Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man tells GF she is 'less popular,' she says 'adults don't count friends.' AITA?

Man tells GF she is 'less popular,' she says 'adults don't count friends.' AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 13, 2023 | 3:45 PM
ADVERTISING

AITA for “making fun” of my girlfriends lack of friends?

Ok_Construction_6115

I (25M) love my girlfriend (24F). She is chill, funny, and kind. Recently we got into a bit of a heated discussion because of something I pointed out.

When I first met her, I realized she wasn’t very social. She likes alone time, to spend nights alone (I understand because she does work a lot) , and isn't very outgoing. She’s not anti social though, just a bit reserved.

But she doesn’t really have a big friend group. Myself on the other hand, I have about 25 friends. 10 very close friends. She only has two girl friends and the three of them only hang out like every other week.

Maybe it’s because I came from a small town where everybody knows each other, and come from a more populated area. I did think it was a red flag though at first. Since I’ve had the same friends since early childhood.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content