Man tells fiancé he is losing attraction to her. AITA?

NTA. People change yes. She can change but certain things don’t change. Your perspective and what you want in a mate has not changed. You can initiate more active outings, go for daily walks together, bowling, swimming, biking, etc. See if she will like that. If you can not come to a conclusion, then you need to decide what to do when you get to that point in the road.

leeleez writes:

NTA. I've been through through this. My boyfriend gained probably 40 lbs in a few years, mostly in his gut. He went from a very physical job to a sedentary job, and it really packed on the pounds. I lost attraction to him, and it really put a strain on our relationship.