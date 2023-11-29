Man tells fiancée his family comes before hers now that she is taking his name. + Update

Only time will tell if that's true, but I do have him blocked on everything and if he turns upto the house I will just call the police to get rid of him. The more S told me about what had been going ok behind my back, the more resolute I have become about wanting nothing to do with him. I never want to see him again, if I can help it.

So all in all R's life is a shit show, but as long as he stays away from me then I don't care. I've been spending alot of time with my sister and her wife as well and my mum and stepdad which has been great. I've never really been close to my stepdad, but this has brought us alot closer together which has been one huge positive out of all this.