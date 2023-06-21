Man tells friend to stop harassing his wife for creepy pics. He says, 'you started it.'

When this man feels violated by his friend, he asks Reddit:
I 32M am married to my wife 27F. We have mutual friends, 27F and 25M, whom we have known for the past 3 years. Recently, our wives went on a trip together. During said trip my friend, 25M (we will call him Ron), asked his wife several times a day for nudes of our wives together.
We have previously had several conversations about s&%$al experiences, in which we all have decided we are monogamous and don't have interest in each others partners but we do feel comfortable talking about our s&%lives together. Nothing has ever gone on between the 4 of us and nothing ever will.
Ron has confided in me over the past 3 years about issues with infidelity and his s@$ addiction and we have talked openly about those issues and I have urged him to be faithful with his wife (he has had 3 affairs that he has admitted to). He has also made several moves on my wife in which every time she either ignored him or shut him down.
Onto the issue. On this trip, Ron was texting his wife several times a day asking her for nudes (which is totally fine) but also encouraging her to take nudes with my wife. He was even sending money as a ploy for pictures. Also I should add this trip was for a concert that Ron paid for the tickets for our wives (it was his wife's christmas present) so he used that as leverage for the pictures.
My wife felt obligated to send a nude after Ron sent money to his wife to pay for something for my wife. The moment she sent it she texted me and told me the whole story and how she felt uncomfortable. This went on for the whole weekend with my wife being pressured into taking naked pictures in return for money. My wife sent 2 pictures after being pressured.
I confronted him today and he told me I am overreacting. He says that we all talk about s%@ together and that its not weird that he asked my wife for nudes. I would NEVER ask my wife for nudes of any of her friends nor would I pressure her into doing that.
His defense is we have sent 'nudes' between the 4 of us. For example I sent him a snapchat of me and my wife drunk with my d%$@ in her mouth, gross I know but it was funny at the time.
So am I the AH for confronting him and telling him that he has crossed a boundary by begging his wife for naked pictures of my wife?
suspiciousminds8 writes:
YTA for still being friends with this guy after he's been inappropriate with your wife for a while. YTA for sending that snap to him and then acting shocked when the guy seems to have no idea where appropriate boundaries are with you. And does your friend's wife know about these affairs? Because if she doesn't know, YTA for not telling her.
greendistub writes:
You need better boundaries. I can understand how in his little lizard brain that only registers shapes and colors he thought recieving por%$graphic material of you and your wife was an open invitation to ask for more. Which raises a disturbing question…
Is your wife aware that you sent a snapshot of this scenario to the man who had repeatedly made unsolicited and unwanted moves on her? She was drunk and if not consenting to that image being shared that makes you just as much if not more of a creep than your friend. Because at least he ASKED.
otherwisewinner7 writes:
NTA. Wtf? The only thing weirder than this friend asking your wife for nudes, is her actually sending them. This whole thing is bizarre. Why do you spend time with this man? Why do none of you have any boundaries?
Why would you send a picture of your dick in your wife's mouth to anyone? Why would you send a picture of your dick in your wife's mouth and then get upset that he asks her for nudes? Why are you all friends?