Man tells contortionist GF she's 'forbidden' from stretching at the gym. AITA?

One woman writes about the huge argument she got into with her partner when he told her that she was not allowed to stretch in public. She says he was policing her body and sexualizing her profession. He wouldn't budge. The whole argument makes her question whether she will ever be able to find a partner and keep performing contortionism.

'My(f22) Fiance(m23) gave an ultimatum to not use the gym because it makes him insecure'

throwrapassive2

I haven't found the courage to approach the subject with anyone irl yet, and I'm breaking one of my rules by asking here. But I'm deciding to do so in hopes of attaining advice that I can bring to my current situation. I met my fiance during freshman year of college, and we have been together for four years.