Man tells GF she is underdressed to meet his extended family. AITA?

When this man is upset with his GF, he asks Reddit:

'AITA by telling my gf she underdressed for meeting my extended family?'

So i invited my gf to come with me to meet my extended family that came visiting from russia, i wanted her to meet them as i love my family and they mean a lot. My gf told me shell be ready in 2 hours and well go, i said okay, and waited for her, i then drove to pick her up, when i saw her standing outside she was wearing yoga pants with a sports top.

While i was wearing casual business. I admit that when i saw her i was disappointed, why did i wait for 2 hours? For yoga pants? I truly love my gf and i could care less about what shes wearing, but for some reason today i felt annoyed that she didnt even try to look good for me.