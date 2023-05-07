Man tells GF 'you'll never accomplish anything dressed like that.' AITA? UPDATED

Clothes make the man. Single.

One woman was shocked when her boyfriend suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, told her he was embarrassed by how she dressed. Not just that, but he told her that if she continued to dress that way, she would never get anywhere in life. The situation escalated rather quickly.

'AITA for refusing to change my style at work even though my bf says it’s unprofessional?'

Responsible_Log5346

I (24f) have been dating my boyfriend (26m) for about eight months. I have always had a very alternative look, even as a child, that got more expressive as I grew up. Colorful hair, facial piercings, tattoos, and very dark and bold makeup. This is how I feel most comfortable and happy.

When we started dating, my bf said he liked my look, even though he himself dresses very basically. He even hyped me up when I showed him new makeup looks or outfits.