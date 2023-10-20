Man tells GF; 'You're NOT coming camping with me.' AITA?

When this man wants to exclude his GF from a camping trip, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend I don't want her to come camping with me?"

My girlfriend is real homebody and she doesn't really enjoy doing outdoor activities often. So every other week or so I like to take the weekend to go camping on my own cause there are some pretty great views to see where we live.

So I usually head out around Saturday morning and drive a few hours out to a campsite and spend the night camping and ride my dirt-bike down some trails the next day and come back home around 5-6 the next day.

So this weekend I was packing my bags to head out for Saturday and my girlfriend asked me what do you even do all the way out there. I told her what I do and she went "