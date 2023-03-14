Man tells Latina wife that she's 'too loud' especially when 'happy' or 'with family.'

If a woman's voice 'hurts' your ears but only when she's happy, that may be a sign of something deeper...

A frustrated wife came to Reddit for advice on a marital dispute that may be a cultural difference, or a classic case of A-holery.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for refusing to lower the volume of my voice when I'm happy even though it hurts my partner's ears?"

WildAlternative123 writes:

I am Latina and he's from a country were people are more quiet. My husband been irritable lately, I asked him what was going on and he said that whenever I'm with my family and I get happy or excited I get very loud and the noise hurts his ears and it makes him irritable. Hence, why he gets rude.

I told him he was being unreasonable and he should suck it up, if he thinks the noise is too loud he should leave the room, but not tell me to keep it down when I'm with my family and friends.