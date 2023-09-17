Man tells 'sexy saint' GF he's not ready to marry her; she 'destroyed my spark.' AITA?

"AITAH for telling my GF I’m not ready to marry her?"

My (30M) GF (30F) have been together for a year and a half. We live together in a house I bought alone. Honestly, she’s an amazing person. She’s extremely caring, thoughtful, sexy, always in “the mood”, etc. She’s a sexy saint.

However, we see life very very differently. With money for instance, I make more than double her income and because of this, I pay the vast majority of the bills, which I’m honestly fine with. She helps out with groceries and some bills, it works.

The problem is that, she has lots of disposable income and she treats it as such. She NEVER has money for the things she needs. Her car has problems, she needs to borrow money from me, she wants to go on vacation, she racks up massive credit card bills.