Man tells SIL to get over 'wedding grudge,' so his brother can 'die in peace.' AITA?

When this man is over the rivalry he created with his SIL at her wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my SIL it's time to get over my declining her and my brother using my property for their wedding?"

My brother got married 10 years ago to "Carly" and they asked to use my beachfront property as the venue. I said sure but you have to pay me. It's not like I can let someone use it for free and I don't have costs such as utilities. I'm not rich like that.

They were insulted so I told them to ask Carly's rich daddy to pay. That set in motion a longstanding grudge between Carly and me. My brother got over it after he understood where I was coming from. They ended up doing quite well. I guess she felt insulted and entitled and I refused to apologize.