Man tells wife, 'your body dysmorphia is ruining our household. Our son can't take it.'

When this man feels like he may have offended his wife, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my wife to shut up and eat what she's given or get out of the house and cook her own meals?'​​​​​​

Over the last year, my (m39) wife (f32) has been obsessed with her YouTube fitness channel and how she looks. She’s a very beautiful lady. At times in our 8 year relationship, there have been times she has been a little on the heavier side, BMI of 29. She’s been binge watching so many YouTube videos about diet, fitness and lifestyle that she now can’t even contemplate that she becoming obsessive.

She now has minimal body fat, but everyday tells me she needs to lose more fat. She now critiques every meal I cook because she can no longer eat carbs or cheese or whatever.