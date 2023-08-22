Man wants all $400K of grandma's inheritance. Dad says, 'I'm entitled to $200K.' AITA?

When this man feels upset about his family, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for wanting my inheritance money?'

I (26 m) was left a house from my Grandmother on her will when she passed. On reading the will my dad (57) had an incredibly bad reaction to me being given the house, in ways of shouting and crying despite being given a nice sum of money within the will.

(EDIT; We have known since I was 16 that the house was coming to me as my Grandmother said she would do that. She also gave my dad enough money to pay off his debt and it was a large sum. However, for whatever reason dad didn’t like that my grandmother actually gave me the house even though me knew it)