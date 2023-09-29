Man wants to force wife to go back into nursing. AITA?

Since then, she’s been complaining about everything: how little she is making now, how burnt out she is from being bored at work, how hard her online classes are, and how she doesn’t know what to do with her life.

I’ve mentioned a few times to her to maybe consider going back to nursing either full-time or part-time but she gets super defensive, closes herself off, and tells me how she will never go back to nursing and feel burnt out again.

I want what’s best for her and support her decision either way but I also want her to stop complaining about her future and make the most of what she already has now. I’m heavily considering talking to her parents behind her back and seeing if they agree with me or not.