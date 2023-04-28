Man wants 'moment alone' in new home without wife, 'she's being selfish;' AITA?

So, when a conflused new homeowner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's Am I the As*hole about his...unique...new house entrance, people were ready to the gossip.
My wife [25F] and I [27M] have been married six months now. I have a good job in sales, and have managed to save enough to get together a deposit for a house. It is true that my parents have helped me out quite a bit too financially.
My wife has not been employed very consistently. She has worked as a model, but hasn’t saved much at all.
I bought the house, and the estate agent handed over the keys to me. My wife wasn’t there at the hand-over. I was obviously super excited to show her the house, and for us to start our lives together.
We drove up to the house yesterday. I said to her while we sat in the car outside: ‘is it OK if I go in alone first, just so I can have a moment alone in my first home?’