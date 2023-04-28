Man wants 'moment alone' in new home without wife, 'she's being selfish;' AITA?

Fantasizing about purchasing a new home with your partner and making a grand entrace through the doorway together is often a romantic daydream...

So, when a conflused new homeowner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's Am I the As*hole about his...unique...new house entrance, people were ready to the gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wanting to walk into my first home without my wife?

My wife [25F] and I [27M] have been married six months now. I have a good job in sales, and have managed to save enough to get together a deposit for a house. It is true that my parents have helped me out quite a bit too financially.

My wife has not been employed very consistently. She has worked as a model, but hasn’t saved much at all.

I bought the house, and the estate agent handed over the keys to me. My wife wasn’t there at the hand-over. I was obviously super excited to show her the house, and for us to start our lives together.