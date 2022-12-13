Man wants pregnant GF to pay for eating his dinner; he says, 'It's not my kid.'

"AITA for asking my pregnant girlfriend to pay for or replace my meal because she ate all of it?"

I've (26M) been with my girlfriend (29F) for going on two years. Before we ever met she and her sister had been working on her being a surrogate for her sister and her sister's husband. Global things delayed that, we talked about her agreement before we got together and now she's pregnant for them.

She is staying with them for now but she comes over to my place frequently to spend time with me when she's free. Its not so bad but either she raids my kitchen or she complains nothing looks good and wants me to keep some of her for-sure cravings on hand.