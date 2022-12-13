Man wants pregnant GF to pay for eating his dinner; he says, 'It's not my kid.'

I've (26M) been with my girlfriend (29F) for going on two years. Before we ever met she and her sister had been working on her being a surrogate for her sister and her sister's husband. Global things delayed that, we talked about her agreement before we got together and now she's pregnant for them.
She is staying with them for now but she comes over to my place frequently to spend time with me when she's free. Its not so bad but either she raids my kitchen or she complains nothing looks good and wants me to keep some of her for-sure cravings on hand.
My parents came to visit me and asked me if I wanted them to pick anything up for me on their way. They had to pass one of my favorite restaurants to get here so I said yes. They showed up, we visited with each other. I ate a little bit of what they brought me since I wasn't really hungry yet and put the rest in the fridge for dinner that night.