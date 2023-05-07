Man's ex convinces him to go to funeral with her instead of SIL's wedding. AITA?

Even after a relationship ends, there are lasting connections that will never fade.

One man was devastated when he found out his ex girlfriend's brother had passed. They had remained very close since the breakup. His ex came to his house to tell him and his current girlfriend caught them hugging. She says he cannot go because her sister's wedding is that weekend and she feels like he is choosing his ex over her and that his ex is manipulating him.

WIBTA for going to the funeral of my ex GF's brother and missing my SIL's wedding ?

Character_Jaguar3037

I (M25) am in a relationship with Amelia (F26) since 2 years, she is wonderful, we live together and I think we are close to engagement.