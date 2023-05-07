Man's ex convinces him to go to funeral with her instead of SIL's wedding. AITA?

One man was devastated when he found out his ex girlfriend's brother had passed. They had remained very close since the breakup. His ex came to his house to tell him and his current girlfriend caught them hugging. She says he cannot go because her sister's wedding is that weekend and she feels like he is choosing his ex over her and that his ex is manipulating him.
I (M25) am in a relationship with Amelia (F26) since 2 years, she is wonderful, we live together and I think we are close to engagement.
In the past, I was in a relationship with Julia (25F), we met in high school and had a very passionate relationship for 5 years but it didn't work. In the end it got quite heated between us and even with her parents, so we blocked each other. Julia had a brother Dan, 2 years younger, and we always shared a special bond.