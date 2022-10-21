After man's parents die he wants to raise 12 yo half-brother; girlfriend says no.

This is really something I never thought I'd be posting about but I don't know how to deal with this.

My fiancé Derek and I are both in our late 20's, and we're childfree. No kids, no plans on kids. He supported me through getting my bachelors and nursing school, and now I'm supporting him through college. We live in a moderately cramped studio apartment, and are saving for a down payment on a nice house outside of the city.

Derek's dad and stepmother, his half-brothers mother, both died in a pretty horrific accident that I don't want to name or specify on for privacy reasons. I'm trying to do my best to support Derek through this, and I've taken over funeral planning.