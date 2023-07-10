Man wants wife to cover up in front of male guest, she says, 'No this is my house.'

When this husband is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:
My wife has always been a free spirit - it's what I love about her. She's comfortable with herself and with her body. As a result, during the warmer months she likes to walk around in her bra and underw*&r.
When it's just me around or her female friends, I'm fine with that. However, i had a male friend stay over recently and was mildly surprised when she was walking around the house with him there in one of her 's&%y bras, and her underw&^r.
I've NEVER asked my wife to change. But this is making me really uncomfortable, and I just feel like it isn't something I should need to ask her not to do.
I'm worried that asking her not to dress that way when my male friends are around may come off as controlling, judgmental, or like i don't trust her. WIBTA if i asked her to cover up a little more when they're around? AITA?
cephstopblessed8 writes:
This is my view. I'm very close with my friends, have slept with a good number of them, and we frequent nude beaches. However, I don't walk around my house in my underwear when they're over.
If anything, I'll throw on shorts. It's respectful. I don't care if it's my own house. When people are over, there should be at least a modicum of decency and respect to the guests. Even if they wanna see me in my underwear, I guarantee most guests wouldn't be very comfortable.
globaldot1 writes:
Well, OP is male and as such a majority of AITA commenters will always say he's in the wrong. He's also trying to police the body of a woman, based on the feelings of two men (himself and his friend), so that's another strike against him.
I haven't even read the Y T A comments yet but I honestly wouldn't be surprised if one told him he was clearly financially abusing her because otherwise she'd have the clothes/thermometer necessary that this wouldn't be an issue.
cent1234 writes:
And they'd all be voting 'NTA' if a wife posted that she wanted her husband to wear more than a banana hammock when her female friends were around. They'd all be howling about how he's doing it on purpose, that he's trying to get with her friends, that he's probably already sleeping around, and she needs to RUN.