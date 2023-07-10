Man wants wife to cover up in front of male guest, she says, 'No this is my house.'

When this husband is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:

'WIBTA If i asked my Wife to wear more clothes around my friends?'

My wife has always been a free spirit - it's what I love about her. She's comfortable with herself and with her body. As a result, during the warmer months she likes to walk around in her bra and underw*&r.

When it's just me around or her female friends, I'm fine with that. However, i had a male friend stay over recently and was mildly surprised when she was walking around the house with him there in one of her 's&%y bras, and her underw&^r.

I've NEVER asked my wife to change. But this is making me really uncomfortable, and I just feel like it isn't something I should need to ask her not to do.