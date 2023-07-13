Man refuses to watch wife's c-section. She says, 'you need to share my trauma.' AITA?

Oh wow, OP really brought biology into the argument. Is this a red flag or a good point? Or both?

Besides, i did also mention that i'll be in the operation room to emotionally and physically support her through the delivery, just that i will not be watching the surgery. AITA here? Cheers!

Let's see what internet users had to say. Needless to say, they were torn.

okkangaroo writes:

YTA. Why? Because you haven’t done your research. Each hospital does it slightly different, but you can talk to them in advance. You’ll be sat down and blocked from seeing the surgery because some guys pass out when they see blood.

You’ll be able to talk with your wife and hold her hand. They will pull out the baby and you will either be able to see the baby before being cleaned up or after. You’ll be escorted out with the baby while they finish up with your wife.