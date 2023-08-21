Man makes 4x fiancé's salary; insists she split bills; says 'take it or leave it.' AITA?

'AITAH for telling my fiancé that if he expects me to contribute 50/50, we have to make some serious lifestyle changes?'

My (26F) fiancé (26M) sat me down yesterday and gave me a long talk about how he feels like I don't contribute enough to the household, particularly in the financial sense. I was a bit caught off guard by this, but was willing to hear him out, since he wasn't wrong.

He makes a lot more than I do, and we've always split bills accordingly, which ends up being about 80% him. I asked what he wanted me to pay now, and he was adamant about it being 50/50. I asked if everything was okay with his job, or if he needed to take fewer hours, and he wouldn't answer me.