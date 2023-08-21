Man makes 4x fiancé's salary; insists she split bills; says 'take it or leave it.' AITA?

My (26F) fiancé (26M) sat me down yesterday and gave me a long talk about how he feels like I don't contribute enough to the household, particularly in the financial sense. I was a bit caught off guard by this, but was willing to hear him out, since he wasn't wrong.
He makes a lot more than I do, and we've always split bills accordingly, which ends up being about 80% him. I asked what he wanted me to pay now, and he was adamant about it being 50/50. I asked if everything was okay with his job, or if he needed to take fewer hours, and he wouldn't answer me.
I honestly wouldn't have gotten upset if there seemed like an actual reason behind it, but he just said he'd been thinking about it a lot, over and over, every time I asked what brought him to this conclusion, what was going on, and eventually he just said 'this is how it's going to be, take it or leave it.' Those exact words, in response to literally everything I said. Full shutdown. No explanations.
I told him that was fine I'll take it, and then asked if he'd made a zillow account yet, or expected me to. He looked confused, and asked why we would need a zillow account. I explained that there's no way I can afford half rent on our current place, so we'll probably have to move into a one-bedroom apartment.
He got mad and asked why I didn't have savings. I told him that I do, but I'm not paying rent out of my savings, because that's a terrible and unsustainable idea.
I also began to go over what our new food budget would be, our new entertainment budget, and that we'd probably have to sell the cars and get one less expensive one because I can't afford half of the payments on an Audi and a Land Rover.
Then I explained that date nights would probably have to be reduced too, and we could still do, like Buffalo Wild Wings or something, but I preferred Thursday nights because you get two orders of boneless wings for one. Basically, if he wants me to pay half, we're living within my means, not his anymore.
He kind of agreed to it, but since then, he's been incredibly angry. He's not saying or doing anything, but it's like he's walking around the house in this cloud of pissed-off. I sent him six zillow listings, all of which he's called uninhabitable for various reasons, some of which I think were valid, others I disagree with.
He's now saying that I'm being unfair and manipulative, and that he tried to come to me with a serious concern about our relationship and I'm making it impossible for him to talk to me, and bulldozing over him. AITA?
Info: I'm a preschool teacher, and I work 40-45 hours a week.
He does subsidize my car, but he also gave me the car as a birthday present without my prior input or knowledge.
Nanny_Oggs writes:
Is this an ad for Zillow?
ThrowRAdownsizing OP responded:
Buffalo Wild Wings actually :P
das_whatz_up writes:
Are you really going to marry this guy?
ThrowRAdownsizing OP responded:
That's the plan.
zaritza8789 writes:
NTA and this is not really about the money. It’s the fact that he doesn’t feel protective of you- when you love someone you want the best for them, you want to take care of them. That’s not the case here. What happens if one day you have kids and you can’t work?
ThrowRAdownsizing OP responded:
I'm a preschool teacher. I do not want to have kids.
DubSam2023 wrote:
NTA. To me, it sounds like something happened with his job and he's not able to tell you yet, for whatever reasons. I would try to have another calm chat about it with him, also showing him how much you'd be able to afford long term. Don't move forward with your plans of getting married until you both agree on your finances.
ThrowRAdownsizing OP responded:
I asked about the job, and he wouldn't give me a straight answer. The frustrating part is that I honestly do not mind downsizing, and if I found out tomorrow he lost a job, I'd literally be fine selling what we have and living in a trailer together off just my income, but this feels like some weird power play instead.
l3ex_G wrote:
Nta is he trying to break up with you and he wants you to pull the plug?