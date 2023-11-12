Couple is so incompatible on thermostat issues they're about to divorce. AITA?

So this time after getting up and opening my sons window so his room could cool down, I very firmly told her that this is unacceptable, she has got to stop doing this. I think the worst I said was that she is insane to keep doing this.

Since then she has insisted I apologize, while I have insisted I have nothing to apologize for, since I truly believe it is insane she has done this 4 times and still doesn't understand it doesn't work.

We even checked with our guests once everyone was up and they ended up closing the vent in their room since it was getting too warm for them.