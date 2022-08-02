Man asks if he's wrong to downplay GF's 'dramatic' lactose intolerance.

When a partner has dietary restrictions, it can potentially be difficult for everyone involved. But is it ever okay to criticize your partner's new "diet" if it's affecting your own routine in a negative way? When this man starts to get upset with his girlfriend's "dramatic" and sudden lactose intolerane, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA (M25) for not “catering” to my GF’s intolerance to lactose? (F22)?"