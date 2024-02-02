Man won't allow GF to lend his money to the disabled father of her child. AITA?

When this man is upset that his GF is getting involved with her ex again, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not being okay with my girlfriend giving money to her ex?"

So to give some context. We've been dating almost a year. This girl is the love of my life, she is the most selfless and kind person that I know. She has a toddler son with her abusive ex who cheated on her while she was pregnant. He is also on disability for a variety of issues.

This ex is currently dating another woman, notoriously bad with money often wasting it on drugs. This ex is also on disability and living rent-free.

After their divorce where they shared 50/50 custody, her ex stopped caring for their toddler and left all the responsibility on my girlfriend and I. Importantly, my girlfriend doesn't work so I've been providing for her essentially for the last year.