Man refuses to let GF go on cross-county trip with 'too close' male friend. CONCLUDED

She mentioned the plans in a kind of off handed manner, and when I said I wouldn’t be comfortable with that, she and I got into an awful argument about it.

As it turns out, he paid for the trip including plane tickets before asking her. And when he asked her she already agreed to go.

I asked her not to go and said I’d find it incredibly inappropriate and hurtful, especially since he only booked one room for both of them. She said I was being hurtful to her friend and would really hurt their relationship. She also says that I was being controlling and accused me of not trusting her.