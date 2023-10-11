Man pressured to marry 'pregnant' ex, Reddit warns she's tricking him. UPDATED

I asked how that's possible and she got mad, saying it doesn't make a difference. She accused me of being a selfish narcissist and said she hates all of us, mentioning Josh. I asked who Josh was, and she started crying, admitting that she has been having an affair with her coworker since Christmas, on and off.

She broke up with me hoping she could be with Josh, but he only wanted random hookups. That's why she made up the whole pregnancy story, saying, "I realized that I still love you! I want to be with you forever." I asked her to confirm that she's not pregnant, and she screamed, "NO, I’M NOT BUT DIDN'T YOU HEAR THAT I STILL LOVE YOU?" I left.